Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, according to PWInsider.

There’s no word yet on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is where Andrews Sports Medicine is located, as well as the American Sports Medicine Institute. Both facilities are ran by WWE’s Dr. James Andrews, and are where the company usually sends injured WWE talents.

In what may be a related note, Orton’s wife Kim took to Instagram last night and made a post to mark their 7th anniversary. The post included a photo of Orton in a hospital setting.

She wrote in the post seen below, “If y’all only knew why this pic was taken [laughing emoji] [sunglasses emoji] [shrugging emoji] [kiss emoji] #insicknessandinhealth”

It remains to be seen if Kim’s post is related to Randy being in Alabama this week, but we will keep you updated.

Orton has not publicly commented on his status, and has been fairly quiet on social media as of late.

Orton has been dealing with a back injury for some time now. The Viper has not wrestled since he and Matt Riddle took a loss to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on the May 20 SmackDown, which was the match where the RAW and SmackDown tag team titles were unified. Orton has not been seen since then, and WWE once noted on TV how he was dealing with a back injury. It was then reported that Orton may need surgery, which would likely keep him away from the ring for the rest of 2022. You can click here for the latest backstage update on Orton’s status.

You can see Kim’s full post below:

