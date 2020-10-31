The latest episode of WWE Untold chronicles the rivalry between The Undertaker and Randy Orton in the middle of the Ruthless Aggression Era. At some point Orton discusses their matchup from the 2005 edition of SummerSlam, a bout that Orton won thanks to the help of his dad, Cowboy Bob Orton.

However, even though Cowboy Bob was disguised in the crowd…the makeup artist did a poor job at keeping his appearance hidden. The Viper had this to say regarding the disguise:

Creative says, we had your dad at WrestleMania, maybe we have him come back. We can have him sit in the crowd. Someone had an idea; a few years prior, they had a make-up artist come in and they made up Eric Bischoff and it looked great. No one ever knew it was him. Fast forward a few years, we got my old man sitting in the crowd. People know what ‘Cowboy’ Bob Orton looks like, so we need to disguise him. We’ll get the same make-up artist that made up Eric Bischoff cause he did a good job, right? I could’ve done a better job. My three-year-old daughter could’ve done a better job to make my father not look like my father. They made my dad, look like…my dad. The reveal was nothing like Bischoff, because everyone fucking knew it was ‘Cowboy’ Bob. If that make-up artist is watching right, thanks for fucking up.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)