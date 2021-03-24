WWE superstar Randy Orton was the latest guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how he feels he was not ready for his first world title reign at 24 years old, and how he hopes to work in the business for another decade. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was not ready for his first world title reign at 24:

Not at all, no f***ing way. I was getting that confidence. I knew enough and I was surrounded by the right people and had the right knowledge bestowed upon me to where I was ready, but I wasn’t, and I didn’t know I wasn’t until I realized I wasn’t, but everyone else knew I wasn’t and next thing you know 30 days later – I forget the pay-per-view – I lose it. I had a nice deal with him [Triple H], and Evolution turned on me – I think – the night after this. […] I did [transition from being heel to being a babyface] and I didn’t have a clue. They put me in this role as a babyface, I’m the world champion and now I feel like I have to change everything. Now I know how to stay true to myself and how to y’know it’s not about changing when you turn. It’s the little nuances, it’s the facial expressions, it’s your demeanour, it’s how you walk to the ring. It’s all those things but I thought every mannerism I had, had to change and that’s where I f***ed myself.

How he wants to wrestle for another decade:

At 40, I want to wrestle another decade if I can. So I know, it’s [working out] not about getting my pecs out here like Bobby Lashley and Batista’s. It’s about making sure my shoulder stays in its socket. I just need to maintain. It’s all about longevity for me man, I wanna be able to do this as long as I can. I don’t see branching off to do this, or that, or the other like a lot of guys do. This is my home, this is what I wanna do. I am a professional wrestler.

The full Broken Skull Sessions can be found on the WWE Network/Peacock service. (H/T and transcribed by Inside The Ropes)