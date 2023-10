A big update on Randy Orton.

The Viper was recently at the WWE Performance Center training for his in-ring return. Orton and WWE are targeting Survivor Series as the date that he could come back. He has been out of action for over a year due to a back injury.

Survivor Series takes place on November 25th in Chicago. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on Orton’s status.

(H/T Fightful Select)