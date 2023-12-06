Randy Orton recently joined Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including one of his goals.

The future WWE Hall of Famer was asked about whether he’s trying to break the 16-time World Heavyweight Title record, currently held by John Cena and Ric Flair.

“Of course, I want to do everything I can, man. You know, longevity is always the number one goal for me and being able to go home play with my kids and not be in pain, right? That’d be the ultimate goal. But you know, as many accomplishments as I can accomplish in WWE, the more the better. I’ve already done so much so far. It’s kind of nice being in a position where I can watch other guys’ matches and maybe critique and help and answer questions.”

