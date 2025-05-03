Randy Orton made bold declarations ahead of his possible final showdown with John Cena at WWE Backlash: St. Louis.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Orton addressed the high-stakes encounter. In a striking shift, Cena is now portrayed as a heel, while Orton steps into the spotlight as a babyface. Orton didn’t hold back, accusing Cena of years of selfishness and revealing that Cena had even threatened to erase the Orton family legacy.

Still frustrated from being unable to punt Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, Orton vowed to make a statement in St. Louis. He promised to drop Cena with an RKO — then finish the job by punting his head clean off his shoulders.

“You are the latest Legend I have to put down.”#WWEBacklash can’t come fast enough! 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KzDnRL3l4g — WWE (@WWE) May 3, 2025

You can check out the updated lineup for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW below:

* Rusev vs. Otis

* JD McDonagh vs. PENTA

* Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman to appear.

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

* The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa) vs. Damian Priest & LA Knight

* WWE Women’s Championship Top Contender: Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

* John Cena to appear.