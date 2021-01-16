WWE has announced that Randy Orton will return on Monday’s RAW to address the recent fireball attack by Alexa Bliss.

It will be interesting to see how Orton sells the fireball attack and if he’s bandaged up. As noted, WWE issued a storyline injury update on Orton this week and noted that he suffered minor burns to his face.

In more news for Monday’s RAW, WWE has announced that Bliss will be in non-title action against Asuka, who is the current RAW Women’s Champion and one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

This will be Bliss’ first match since defeating Nikki Cross on the November 23 RAW.

Monday’s RAW may be when WWE brings back “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, who has not been seen since losing the Firefly Inferno Match to Orton at WWE TLC in December. It’s believed that Orton vs. The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House Match will be announced soon for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is a new promo for the show:

