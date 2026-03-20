The lineup for this week’s WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

As the road to WrestleMania 42 continues, where Randy Orton will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” WWE will make a stop at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina for the March 20 episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of the 3/20 blue brand prime time program at 8/7c on the USA Network, WWE has announced that “The Viper” will explain his vicious, bloody assault of “The American Nightmare.”

From WWE.com:

Randy Orton to explain his shocking assault on Cody Rhodes After a shocking attack on Cody Rhodes during last week’s WrestleMania Contract Signing, Randy Orton will explain the vicious ambush of a man he considered his brother. Don’t miss all the action on The Road to WrestleMania, this Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Also advertised for Friday’s SmackDown in Raleigh is The MFTs vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, The Irresistible Forces vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships, Kit Wilson will call out Jelly Roll, Motor City Machine Guns vs. FrAxiom, Carmelo Hayes’ latest U.S. Championship open challenge, as well as Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.