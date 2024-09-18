“The Viper” will step inside the squared circle for WWE NXT in a couple of weeks.
During the September 17 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, current NXT General Manager Ava made a big announcement regarding the second episode of WWE NXT on The CW next month.
It was announced that main roster WWE Superstar and former multiple-time world champion Randy Orton will be wrestling in a match on the October 8 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, which as noted, was moved from St. Louis, MO. to Chesterfield, MO.
Randy Orton’s opponent for the show was not announced.
