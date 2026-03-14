“The Viper” has struck.

And “The American Nightmare” was the victim.

The March 13 episode of WWE SmackDown closed out in bloody, violent, shocking fashion.

When all was said-and-done, a bloody Cody Rhodes was laid out in the arms of Randy Orton, who also got physical with Jelly Roll for trying to play peacemaker along the way.

For those who missed it, featured below is a detailed recap of the segment, as well as some video highlights:

WrestleMania 42 Contract Signing: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

Inside the arena, we see SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is in the ring with the presumably cursed mic from earlier tonight, but now we can hear him better as he addresses Drew McIntyre briefly before turning his attention to the contract signing here tonight. It will be McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu next week.

He introduces Randy Orton first, who gets a big pop from the crowd on his way to the ring. The fans sing along to Randy’s theme as he enters the ring, and Aldis introduces the champ next as Cody Rhodes makes his entrance to a slightly less enthusiastic reception.

Regardless, there is still a lot of noise and plenty of fans singing along to the tune of the theme song for “The American Nightmare” as the Undisputed WWE Champion makes his way to the ring. Rhodes and Orton hug in the ring and then they both hug Aldis.

Rhodes gets on the mic and says his very first match in 2007 in the WWE was against Orton. Rhodes says he saw Orton’s rise to the top and always wanted to be like Orton. Rhodes talks about leaving WWE and when he came back the only person he had was Orton.

Rhodes says he’s always been proud to be Orton’s boy and signs the contract. Orton sits in silence and ponders. He goes to sign the contract and stops. Orton gets up and grabs a mic and walks to the corner of the ring. He turns around and tells Rhodes that Rhodes doesn’t understand.

Orton needs WrestleMania and the title but he doesn’t know how he’s going to fight his friend. Rhodes says he’ll make this easy on Orton and that he wants the best Orton at WrestleMania. Rhodes tells Orton that they should put on a show and when the bell rings.

He tells Orton after the match is over he will always love Orton. Orton signs the contract and the two shake hands and hug. Orton smacks Rhodes’ head into the table and low blows him. Orton rips Rhodes’ clothes and throws Rhodes outside the ring. Orton sends Rhodes over the announce desk and smokes him on the head with the steel steps.

Aldis tries to step in and Orton pushes Aldis down. Rhode is busted open and Orton slams Rhodes into the steel steps again. Orton puts Rhodes on the announce desk and punches him several times. Rhodes is bleeding bad. Orton grabs the bottom steel step and places Rhodes’ head into the steel steps as he’s laid on the announce desk.

Jelly Roll tries to help out and Orton pushes Jelly Roll down. Orton then looks around all confused and then retreats looking worried. Officials and Jelly Roll tend to Rhodes and Orton comes back with a chair and clobbers Rhodes as his head is placed in the steel steps.

Orton stands on the announce desk looking down at an unconscious and bloody Rhodes. Orton gets back in the ring and sets a chair in the center of the ring. Orton gets Rhodes’ championship belt and sits in the middle of the ring on the chair with the belt across his lap. That’s how things wrap up. Thanks for joining us!