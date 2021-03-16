WWE has officially announced a singles match between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss for Fastlane.

Tonight’s RAW featured a replay of Bliss distracting Orton during his match against AJ Styles on last week’s RAW, which led to Orton coughing up the thick, black liquid for a second time in the past several weeks. Bliss then appeared in a new segment where she told Orton that if he wants her out of his life, then he has to take her out of it, and he will get a chance to do just that at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Orton later appeared in a backstage segment with Sarah Schreiber, where she asked him about Bliss challenging him to a singles match at Fastlane. This was the first mention of a Bliss vs. Orton match on RAW. Orton recalls how Bliss told him to kick her out of his life if he wanted her out, smiled and said that’s just what he is going to do.

WWE has now confirmed the Orton vs. Bliss match for Sunday’s pay-per-view, officially announcing it on the WWE website and adding it to the Fastlane line-up.

WWE’s official match preview for Orton vs. Bliss at Fastlane notes how Bliss has promised to bring someone with her, but not “HIM” (The Fiend). There is no word yet on what WWE has planned for the match, but you can see the official preview below.

It’s highly unlikely that Bliss and Orton will actually wrestle each other in a traditional bout. Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt is expected for WrestleMania 37 in April, and this Bliss vs. Orton match will likely feature an angle to bring back The Fiend for his first appearance since losing the Firefly Inferno Match to Orton at WWE TLC in December.

The 2021 WWE Fastlane pay-per-view will air this Sunday, March 21 from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 37. Below is the updated announced card, along with the official announcement for Bliss vs. Orton:

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Jey Uso or WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be the Special Enforcer.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

"@RandyOrton, if you wanted me out of your life so badly… you're gonna have to take me out of it. This Sunday at #WWEFastlane, that's your chance." – @AlexaBliss_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/18CcHTwLLh — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

"@AlexaBliss_WWE dared me to kick her out of my life… Well that is EXACTLY what I am going to do!"@RandyOrton#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1q0URKqrXP — WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2021

Randy Orton vs. Alexa Bliss At WWE Fastlane, Randy Orton will go one-on-one with the demonic Alexa Bliss. Over the years, Orton has heard the voices in his head and used them to help get inside the minds of his formidable list of adversaries with a sadistic demeanor equal only to his incredibly dangerous arsenal. For her part, Alexa Bliss has embraced the benefits of extreme psychological warfare when she became aligned with The Fiend to deliver some of the strangest and most shocking results imaginable. When Orton burned The Fiend alive, Bliss took on the torch against Orton all by herself with a gruesome one-women vendetta filled with mind games and voodoo-like mysticism. In the midst of chaotic back-and-forth that left a sea distraction in its wake on both sides, Orton failed to burn “Alexa’s Playground’s” resident after she covered herself in fuel and dared him to do it. The Viper blamed his own compassion and, as a result, WWE’s Apex Predator kicked it up a notch and met Bliss’ dark nature of his own, as they continued to fight for both mind and soul. On the March 15 edition of WWE Fastlane, Alexa Bliss proposed that she and Randy finally have a matchup between them, where she promised that she would not be coming alone. Although she made it clear she wasn’t going to bring HIM, she promised someone else would be by her side. Find out at who will prevail at WWE Fastlane on Sunday, March 21 at 7 ET/4 PT on Peacock and WWE Network.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.