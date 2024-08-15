Randy Orton knows exactly who he would want to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Viper was the latest guest on Cody Rhodes’ ‘What Do You Want To Talk About?’ interview series, where the two top superstars spoke on a number of different topics. At some point the question as to who would induct Orton into the Hall of Fame came up, with Orton naming one of his greatest rivals, John Cena, as his top candidate.

“Gosh, I almost even don’t want to say because I feel like he’d hear this and then feel obligated, but maybe John [Cena],” Orton said. “There’s a few reasons. Selfishly, because I know that he would knock it out of the f*cking park.”

Orton later admits he doesn’t even want to think about his induction just yet, adding that he would be hesitant to ask Cena because of how busy he knows he is.

“I have a tendency to sell myself short,” Orton said. “And I feel like, maybe he would love to do it. But I don’t know that I could ask him. You know what I’m saying? And I almost don’t even want to think about it until that time comes, if it comes.”

At WWE Bash in Berlin Orton will be challenging GUNTHER for the world heavyweight championship. Check out his full appeared on ‘What Do You Want To Talk About?’ below.

(H/T and transcribed by F4Wonline)