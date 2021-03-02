The bizarre feud between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss continued during this week’s WWE RAW.

It looks like we are moving closer to the return of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, who has not been seen since going up in flames at WWE TLC in December following the Firefly Inferno Match loss to Orton.

Tonight’s RAW saw Kayla Braxton interview Orton to ask about recent events he’s dealt with, including last week’s segment that saw him cough up the thick, black liquid that was blamed on Bliss. Orton said unless Bliss wants to end up just like The Fiend, she should move on with her life and stay out of his, otherwise there will be no compassion with what he does next.

Bliss then appeared on the TV screen behind Orton, laughing at him. Bliss wound up a jack-in-the-box toy that had a pentagram on the side of it. She was also sitting inside of a pentagram like she was in the RAW segment that aired two weeks ago. Bliss repeated “bring it back” as it went dark where she was at, and a shadowy Randy Orton figure appeared on the screen. Orton watched from the backstage TV monitor as the fake Orton spoke in a distorted vice. The fake Orton said this won’t end on Randy’s terms as he will soon come face to face with everything that he’s ever done. The fake Orton then laughed as the real Orton began to cough like he did last week. The real Orton left the interview in a hurry while continuing to cough, as the fake Orton laughed on the TV screen to end the segment.

Orton vs. The Fiend is expected to go down at WrestleMania 37, which takes place in 40 days. There’s no word on exactly when The Fiend will be brought back to TV, but these latest segments with Bliss and Orton indicate that it will be soon.

Stay tuned for more on the storyline with Orton, Wyatt and Bliss. Below are related shots from tonight’s RAW segment:

"I don't know what the hell happened last week, but what I do know is that Alexa Bliss had something to do with it."#WWERaw @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/ZCdoUI6Xnj — WWE (@WWE) March 2, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.