The WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 premium live event ended with a bang on Saturday night.

During the February 28 special event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, the Men’s Elimination Chamber match served as the headline bout of the evening.

Kicking off the match as the first two active competitors were Cody Rhodes and Je’Von Evans. The bout in total featured Rhodes, Evans, Trick Williams, LA Knight, Randy Orton and Logan Paul as participants.

Things came down to Orton and Rhodes as the final two active members in the match.

When all was said-and-done, however, it was Randy Orton who emerged victorious, earning a guaranteed shot at Drew McIntyre’s Undisputed WWE Championship on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania 42.

Mixed into the finish of the bout was the unveiling of Seth Rollins as the mystery masked man.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19, 2026, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 results coverage.