A major twist kicked off WWE SmackDown in St. Louis, as Randy Orton’s mystery caller was finally revealed, and it led to a shocking heel turn and brutal assault on Cody Rhodes.

Orton opened the show to a huge hometown reaction, addressing the crowd about his deep roots in St. Louis while setting his sights on winning his 15th world title at WrestleMania 42. He made it clear his motivation isn’t about the fans, but about proving something to himself and his family, vowing that Cody Rhodes will leave WrestleMania empty-handed.

He referenced Cody’s recent comments encouraging him to embrace his darker side, warning that Rhodes has awakened something in him that can’t be contained, and bluntly stated that Cody “is not a killer.”

That brought Rhodes to the ring, and the two immediately began brawling.

Just as Cody started gaining momentum, a hooded figure in an RKO shirt hit the ring and delivered a low blow.

Moments later it was revealed to be none other than Pat McAfee.

Yes, that Pat McAfee.

McAfee, now fully embracing a heel persona, joined Orton in a vicious beatdown of Rhodes as officials tried to intervene. Orton kept them at bay with a steel chair while McAfee grabbed a microphone to explain his actions.

McAfee claimed Orton reached out to him weeks ago, convincing him that the wrestling business hadn’t passed him by, but instead had gone in the wrong direction. He went on a passionate rant, criticizing the current WWE product, invoking Attitude Era fans, and taking aim at everything from match styles to the company’s direction under Cody Rhodes.

He declared that Rhodes represents everything they hate about modern wrestling, and revealed he has been the one encouraging Orton behind the scenes to “kill everything” and fix the business.

The message was clear.

Orton and McAfee believe they are the solution.

After the chaos, the two exited through the backstage area, with McAfee doubling down on his belief that Orton will “save the business,” and Orton agreeing as they left the arena together.

Randy Orton is scheduled to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in one of the main events at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.