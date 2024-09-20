An update regarding Randy Orton’s match scheduled for week two of WWE NXT on The CW has surfaced.

On Friday, WWE took to X and announced the opponent for “The Viper” for the WWE NXT on CW show scheduled for Tuesday, October 8, 2024 in Chesterfield, MO.

“Can’t wait for this,” the announcement read. “Randy Orton will go one-on-one with Je’Von Evans when WWE NXT heads to St. Louis on October 8th!”

