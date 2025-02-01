Whispers continue to make the rounds about top WWE Superstars and legends who could be returning as surprise entrants in the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated show, speculation is mounting about Randy Orton’s potential return at the Royal Rumble, a pivotal moment that could shape his road to WrestleMania. Orton, who has been out of action for several months, last appeared on WWE television after suffering a devastating piledriver from Kevin Owens.

Since then, the former multi-time world champion has remained absent, leaving fans eagerly anticipating whether he will make a comeback to seek revenge on Owens.

While no one has confirmed Orton’s participation in the Rumble, his wife, Kim Orton, was reportedly seen at the WWE hotel over the weekend—fueling further rumors.

As noted, multiple returning stars have been confirmed to be backstage for the event, including Omos, Trick Williams, Rhino, Kairi Sane, AJ Styles, among others.

