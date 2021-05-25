Monday’s WWE RAW episode saw Riddle defeat Xavier Woods using Randy Orton’s RKO finisher. Orton and Kofi Kingston were not at ringside for the match, but Orton was watching.

Riddle appeared on RAW Talk after the show and said he wanted to get redemption for Orton following last week’s loss to Kingston. Riddle said Orton was busy and couldn’t be on RAW, joking that he was eating munchies and watching Operation Dumbo Drop.

Riddle then revealed how Orton sent him a text message where he said he saw the RKO. Riddle also said he didn’t ask permission before using the RKO.

“If I made the move look bad, he’d have been pissed, but I made the move look sweet, and got the win over a great Superstar,” Riddle said.

Riddle also said this was his first time ever trying the RKO, calling it one of the greatest feelings of his life. Riddle ended the RAW Talk interview by making it known he wants to see R-K-Bro challenge RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos.

Orton later tweeted a response to a WWE video of Riddle’s RKO.

He wrote, “I’d say ‘nice form, but also don’t steal my sh*t’. #WWERaw”

