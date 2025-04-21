So, who was it?

Who answered the open challenge by 20+ year WWE veteran Randy Orton on “The Grandest Stage of Them All?”

Randy Orton came to the ring after the WWE Intercontinental Championship four-way bout at the half-way point of night two of WrestleMania 41 Sunday.

“The Viper” got on the microphone upon getting in the ring, and said tonight marks his 20th WrestleMania. He vows whoever comes out is going to have their WrestleMania moment by getting beaten courtesy of the three most dangerous letters in WWE — R-K-O.

With that said, the familiar sounds of the viral smash hit, “I Believe In Joe Hendry” hit the house speakers inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

And the “Sin City” crowd went nuts.

Someone must’ve said his name, because TNA World Champion Joe Hendry just appeared.

The bell sounded to start things off, and maybe all of three to five minutes later, it rang again. A quick RKO victory for the WWE legend Randy Orton. After the match, Orton helped Hendry up and gave him some props and raised his hand to each side of the crowd, before ultimately planting him with another RKO and leaving him laying.