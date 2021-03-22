Randy Orton’s wife Kim is trending on Twitter after she tweeted a warning to Alexa Bliss following last night’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

As noted, Fastlane saw Bliss defeat Orton in singles action after “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt made his return with a new look, helping Bliss get the win. Kim called Bliss out after the match.

“@AlexaBliss_WWE you might’ve just fucked up little girl,” Kim wrote.

Bliss has not responded to Kim’s tweet as of this writing, but she did make a post-match Instagram reaction to The Fiend’s return.

“HE’S Back [devil emoji],” she wrote.

It’s believed that The Fiend vs. Orton will now take place at WrestleMania 37 with some sort of stipulation.

You can see the related posts below, along with a clip from the match:

@AlexaBliss_WWE you might’ve just fucked up little girl — Kim Marie ❤️ (@KimKlro) March 22, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.