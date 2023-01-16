Lanny Poffo recently shared that his brother, Randy Savage, once pitched a WrestleMania match with a career vs hair stipulation involving Shawn Michaels.

The bout would have the storyline of the talented up-and-coming “Heartbreak Kid” against Savage, one of the top stars in the WWF in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Speaking on the Rene Dupree Café de Rene podcast, Poffo revealed the idea:

“He didn’t wanna leave, but he had an idea that he could end his career with a better match than he had with Steamboat by working with Shawn Michaels,” Poffo said. “It would build it up to a giant crescendo, and his idea was if Shawn Michaels loses, he loses his hair. And if Randy loses, since his hair was nothing to speak of, he would lose his career and then be relegated to the announcer’s desk.” “They said, ‘Randy, that’s a great idea, but we’re having a youth movement and the best thing you can do is hang on to the microphone.’ He said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I didn’t realize I was elderly, but I think I’ll get a second opinion on that.’ So he calls the WCW, says, ‘Is that offer still on the table?’ Boom, he goes there.”

Quotes via SportsKeeda