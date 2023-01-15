Between 1985 and 2006, Bam Bam Bigelow wrestled in a number of pro wrestling companies, such as ECW, WCW, and WWF. The superstar was most well-known for his WrestleMania XI match with former football player Lawrence Taylor.

Lanny Poffo, the brother of Randy Savage, criticized Bam Bam Bigelow for his attitude during his time in the WWE while appearing on Rene Dupree’s Cafe de Rene podcast. Additionally, he started to drag Bigelow for his lack of talent.

“I didn’t like Bam Bam whatsoever. I thought he was genuinely the least talented wrestler ever to get a push. Boy, did it go to his head. But I will give him credit for one thing. I understand in the last years of his life, some building caught on fire and he went into the building and saved two kids, so good for him. I said, ‘I have made a bad career choice here, and I gotta do a job for this unmarketable, fat piece of crap that couldn’t get over if his hair were on fire.’ You know he had a tattoo of a flame. I said, ‘I wouldn’t pay to see that guy no matter what he was gonna do.’ But give him credit, boy, didn’t he have a great match with that football player.”

