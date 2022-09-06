According to Sports Illustrated, Major League Wrestling is partnering up with Range Sports in hopes of bringing their promotions to new heights. Range is run by President Will Funk, who previously worked for WarnerMedia for two decades and helped the network garner sports deals and create original content.

Commenting on the partnership is MLW CEO Court Bauer. He tells Sports Illustrated, “With so much disruption in the content space, live sports are increasingly valued. Range has the resources to take Major League Wrestling to new heights by creating strategic partnerships that enrich and ensure our continued momentum.”

He also elaborates on how he believes Range will help MLW grow.

“Range has created a true dream team in the entertainment and sports space, so this is a great opportunity for MLW. Right now, we’re airing in over 60 countries. The goal is to extract maximum value across television, sponsor sales, event touring, and our full portfolio. We want to grow our windows and that is driven by live broadcasts.”

MLW is prepping for their September 18th Super Series event in Georgia, which will feature several title matchups. The latest card can for the show can be found here.