Tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Dynamite featured a backstage interview with the undefeated TBS champion Jade Cargill, who was hyping her title defense against Diamante on Friday’s Grand Slam Rampage.

Diamante would interrupt Cargill’s segment and revealed the surprise guest that would appear in her corner for Friday’s showdown. That guest turned out to be rap legend Trina, who rose to prominence in the late 90s hip-hop era. You can see how the segment played out below.