Bobby Lashley has arrived in AEW, and with him comes some “All Mighty” theme music from the world of hip-hop.

Rap stars Smoke DZA and Westside Gunn told WWE and hip-hop personality Peter Rosenberg on Rosenberg Radio that he recently recorded theme music for Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Syndicate.

“We got some theme music,” he said.

Smoke DZA, who also recorded the theme, added, “Bobby Lashley. We got the Hurt Syndicate.”

Westside continued, “They went from Hurt Business to Hurt Syndicate, so we got the official theme music for the Hurt Syndicate.”

