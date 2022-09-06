At Sunday’s AEW ALL OUT pay-per-view event FTW champion HOOK successfully defended his title against the Jericho Appreciation Society’s Angelo Parker on the Zero Hour pre-show, with HOOK picking up the victory by locking in his RedRum submission finisher. Afterward, Parker’s tag partner Matt Menard jumped the champ from behind and the two beat him down.

Action Bronson, who was sitting front row for the event, would make the save and dispose of Parker and Menard. The New York rapper would then stand side-by-side with HOOK indicating that a future tag bout may be in the cards.

This was confirmed by the Wrestling Observer. Reports are that Bronson has bee training with ECW legend HOOK for his AEW in-ring debut, which is going to happen at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event from Arthur Ashe Stadium later this month. It will be HOOK and Bronson taking on Parker and Menard, formerly known as Team 2Point0.

HOOK’s theme song, “The Chairman’s Intent,” is by Action Bronson. When HOOK first debuted Bronson was interviewed about his love of wrestling and the potential of HOOK being a major superstar for the company down the line.