Rapper Bow Wow apparently wants in on the WrestleMania 37 storyline with fellow rapper Bad Bunny, Damian Priest, John Morrison and The Miz.

As noted earlier today, Bow Wow took to Twitter and revealed that he’s set to begin training in the ring with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi at the KnokX Pro Academy in Los Angeles, which Rikishi runs with Black Pearl. He also knocked current WWE stars, which you can read about in the same post. This comes after Bow Wow recently promised to focus on acting and pro wrestling once he’s released his final album.

Bow Wow, who turns 34 in early March, has also been tweeting about a potential WWE match with Bad Bunny, who has been training for an in-ring run and is rumored to team with Priest to face The Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37. Bow Wow tweeted Priest today and said he has Morrison’s back.

“Hey @ArcherOfInfamy tell your little pet bad bunny I’ve been watching… and im not impressed. [eyes emoji] [rabbit face emoji] [no entry sign emoji] … i got @TheRealMorrison back! Stop hiding from the REAL mr bunny,” he wrote.

Priest responded, “Ha! Not impressed huh? Every Monday we’re living what you’re chasing homie. But by all means, keep shooting blanks on Twitter. [direct hit emoji] #LiveForever #WWERaw”

Bow Wow then wrote back and said he will see Priest soon.

“Don’t have to chase whats in place. See you soon my friend [winking face emoji],” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Bow Wow getting into pro wrestling. You can see his latest tweets below, along with a few more posts on Bunny, Priest and RETRIBUTION:

