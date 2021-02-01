Celebrity Wing WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is making his WWE video game debut.

WWE announced today that the rapper is featured in the popular WWE Champions mobile game. Snoop is included in the game as a way to celebrate the 4th anniversary of WWE’s #1 most-downloaded mobile game.

Players can add Snoop to their roster throughout the month of February, and receive upgrades with free Snoop’s Gift Boxes, Snoopadelic Loot, and other perks.

“The Doggfather is ready to get in the game,” said Snoop Dogg about his WWE video game debut. “Having the chance to be part of WWE Champions combines two things I love: gaming and WWE. Join me in the ring with some of my WWE favorites like Ric Flair, DX, and of course my cousin Sasha Banks. If you’re a WWE fan, you’ve got to catch me in WWE Champions.”

Below are full details on Snoop being added to WWE Champions, along with a promo for the addition:

Snoop Dogg Makes WWE® Video Game Debut in WWE Champions, the #1 WWE Mobile Game Pop culture icon to compete against WWE Superstars and host month-long four year anniversary celebration LOS ANGELES – Feb. 1, 2021 -This week, WWE Champions 2021, the #1 most-downloaded WWE mobile game, celebrates its fourth anniversary with the in-game debut of pop culture icon and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. Players can add Snoop Dogg to their roster and compete against more than 250 WWE Superstars and Legends in the game already. This debut marks the first time Snoop Dogg has ever appeared in a WWE video game. WWE Champions’ first-ever celebrity integration reflects Snoop’s long-time relationship with WWE. As a super fan and member of WWE’s Hall of Fame celebrity wing, he has made multiple appearances at WWE events including WrestleMania® and Raw. Snoop Dogg’s love of WWE is a family affair — his cousin is WWE SmackDown® Women’s Champion Sasha Banks. “The Doggfather is ready to get in the game,” said Snoop Dogg about his debut. “Having the chance to be part of WWE Champions combines two things I love: gaming and WWE. Join me in the ring with some of my WWE favorites like Ric Flair, DX, and of course my cousin Sasha Banks. If you’re a WWE fan, you’ve got to catch me in WWE Champions.” As part of his debut, Snoop Dogg will also act as the in-game master of ceremonies for WWE Champions’ Fourth Anniversary celebration taking place throughout the month of February. During the biggest celebration the game has seen yet, players will have a chance to add Snoop Dogg to their rosters, earn special in-game prizes from a limited-time Snoop Dogg prize vault, and snag daily Anniversary-themed log-in bonuses. All contests and game modes, from PVP Showdowns to Gauntlet Blitz events and Daily Tours will include Anniversary and Snoop Dogg themes. To take the event to new heights, WWE Champions will move their in-ring combat outdoors and upstairs, with all matches taking place in a special rooftop party-themed arena atop a helipad. The fan-favorite title blends match-3 puzzles with action RPG gameplay, and recently surpassed $200M in lifetime revenue. Since launching in January 2017, more than 35 million fans have completed over 1 billion matches, crushed hundreds of billions of gems and experienced the fun and competition of WWE Champions 2021. Players spend an average of 85 minutes per day playing with WWE fans from around the globe, battling for reputation, power and bragging rights in 1-on-1, tag team matches and Mixed Match Dream Team battles. The action changes daily, with weekly bouts that recreate Raw®, SmackDown, and NXT battles, monthly Pay-Per-View events and the ability to recruit more than 250 Superstars. WWE Champions 2021, from mobile games company Scopely, is available for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, and Google Play for Android devices. Follow WWE Champions 2021 on social @WWEChampionsGame or @WWEChampions for more!

Champions, WWE Champions is getting SNOOPIFIED. The Doggfather @SnoopDogg himself is the host with the most for our monthlong FOURTH ANNIVERSARY Celebration! Join Snoop and us for our BIGGEST birthday bash ever. 🎁🤩 📰 Visit the Blog for more info. 👉 https://t.co/Y4mPTuDs6V pic.twitter.com/ns88qJ3yFR — WWE Champions (@WWEChampions) February 1, 2021

.@SnoopDogg makes @WWE video game debut in @WWEChampions, the #1 Mobile Game. WWE Champions is available for free on the @AppStore for iPhone and iPad, and @GooglePlay for Android devices. pic.twitter.com/GbTHDekpr5 — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 1, 2021

