Raquel Gonzalez No Longer with Dakota Kai In WWE NXT?

There’s now speculation on WWE ending the partnership between Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.
This week’s WWE NXT episode marked the second straight episode where Gonzalez did not accompany Kai to the ring or appear with her in her backstage interview. Kai did note in a backstage interview that she is no longer a team player, but this would be a weak ending to the partnership, if that’s the case.
Kai walked out on Candice LeRae in tonight’s tag team opener, which saw NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai and Tegan Nox get the win. Kai later cut a backstage promo on wanting a title shot from Shirai, but was interrupted by Rhea Ripley. Kai vs. Ripley was then announced for next week’s show with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to Shirai for a likely title match at “Takeover: XXX” during SummerSlam Weekend.
Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
