During an interview with Fightful, Raquel Gonzalez revealed that a major goal of hers in NXT is to become a double champion. Here’s what she had to say:

Definitely (I plan on still competing in the tag team division). My girl wants gold. We gotta finish wrapping Dakota (in gold). Personally, I’m loving making history as the first Dusty Classic winner and the first NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. Why not also be the first NXT double champion?

You can check out the interview HERE.