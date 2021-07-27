During her interview with Fightful, Raquel Gonzalez spoke on being surprised when NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles were announced. Here’s what she had to say:

It was a legitimate surprise. We were pretty excited about it. Dakota and I were like, ‘We didn’t expect this at all.’ We had just won the Dusty (Classic) and had the match with Shayna (Baszler) and Nia Jax (for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles) and, of course, that’s still up for question on how clean the finish was. We were actually thinking that we were going into another opportunity with them or another situation where we could confront them about what happened. Then, we realized, we became the first NXT Women’s Tag Champions. This relationship [Dakota] and I have worked up and grown with over the past year has all come full circle to something that is absolutely amazing for the both of us, especially for me. I know that I wouldn’t be in the position I am if it wasn’t for Dakota Kai. That’s why I say, if she ever want’s an opportunity at the NXT Women’s Title, I would gladly and openly welcome her into the ring with me. That’s how much respect I have for her.

You can check out the interview HERE.