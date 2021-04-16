NXT women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez recently spoke with DAZN about a variety of different topics, including her big win at Takeover: Stand & Deliver, how she envisions herself at a WrestleMania, and her relationship with Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On her relationship with Bianca and Rhea:

Yeah. I would say it’s not even so much just the new athlete, but I think it’s the new powerhouses. I think the women’s division has always had maybe one or two women that are considered powerhouse athletes, powerhouse sports entertainers. Now you have multiple ones but powerhouses that are different in their own styles as well because Bianca as we know is very agile, and she can flip, and she can jump. She’s strong, she’s powerful, and she can throw. Then you have Rhea Ripley, and she’s quick, she’s swift, she’s vicious, and she’s brutal with everything that she does. Then you have someone like me who’s taller, strong, and developing a more big man type of style. But at the same time, we all find our similarities amongst each other. I think that’s what pushes us to be the new kind of athlete, like you said, of the women’s division in WWE because we all came into the Performance Center it was something that was more unspoken, but it’s something that you develop when you’re a part of a team, and that is you push each other in a good way, you push each other to work harder, you push each other to make the other person want to work harder for themselves by being your best, but you also want to see them succeed. I think that’s what all three of us have in common is that we kind of share that as a group and as family and as friends.

How she envisions herself at a WrestleMania: