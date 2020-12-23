Raquel Gonzalez did an interview with Wrestling Inc to discuss a wide range of topics.

Here are some of the highlights from the interview with the WWE NXT star:

Getting advice from WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix:

“She was here speaking to all of us. She was telling us to always go out there and own it and be who we are,” she said. “She always gave me positive words of affirmation of when it came to my lifting and me changing my body and becoming something else. To know she sees that in me with the little time she has seen me really helped me build my confidence and boost how I feel about myself. “Hearing her story too and what she was going through wrestling for Raw and SmackDown. It really resonates with me and makes me feel good to know someone has been through that and has made it. That reassures me that I too can make it to that point and that level Beth Phoenix reached.”

Finding herself: