WWE NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview to promote tomorrow’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

Gonzalez noted that the unveiling of the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, currently held by Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, was a big surprise to her. She also said she plans on continuing her pursuit of the tag straps with Dakota Kai.

Gonzalez and Kai became the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions back on March 10. NXT General Manager William Regal awarded the titles to Gonzalez and Kai for their win in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and due to a controversial finish to their failed title shot from then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax the week before. Gonzalez and Kai dropped the titles to Ember Moon and Shotzi that same night. They have pursued the titles since then, and now Gonzalez says that will continue.

Gonzalez also said she’d love it if Nikki Cross (aka Nikki A.S.H.) cashed in her Money In the Bank briefcase for a NXT Women’s Title shot. She noted that she wants to work with Nikki in the future.

Gonzalez will defend her title against Xia Li on tomorrow’s live show.

