NXT star and former women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez recently spoke with Fightful to hype up this evening’s WarGames special, where Gonzalez teams with Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray to battle Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she’s feeling very confident ahead of WarGames:

I’m feeling really good and I’m feeling confident because I already have one WarGames under my belt and not only have I been part of this type of match, but I’ve won this match. To top o my level of confidence, look at my team, I have the most stacked team in WarGames, men’s or women’s side. Kay Lee Ray is the most vicious, longest-reigning NXT UK Women’s Champion, Io Shirai, the genius of the sky, who literally threw herself from the top of the cage in a trash can last year. You never know what you’re going to get from this woman, it’s insane. Then, our underdog, Cora Jade. She has already shown that she has so much fight and so much passion. I truly believe she’s going to be incredible in WarGames with us.

On partnering with Io Shirai:

I have thought about [throwing Io]. I was like, ‘Now Io and I are on the same team, how can I use her as a weapon?’ That’s the advantage I think I always have. Whatever weapon I have in my hand, I also have my strength on my side. I could really do anything. Maybe I want to throw Dakota Kai in a trash can and roll her over. Maybe throw her out of the cage. I’m already thinking about what weapons are going to be under the ring and what I can do with certain weapons and if there’s anything different i might see or I know that is out there that I could grab and take in with me. I’m very excited because it’s an opportunity for us to go at it. I’m ready.

On getting some revenge on Dakota Kai after she coster her the NXT women’s championship:

She did ask in her own way, with a boot to the face. That’s fine. I gave her the opportunity. She had her chance to try and take the title from me at NXT TakeOver 36. What is warranting even more backstabbing? Hitting me in the back with a shovel so that I lose my title to Mandy Rose? Now I have to watch her and Las Toxica [Toxic Attraction] walking around with their titles, acting like they own the place and they earned some kind of trophy.

How she wasn’t sure there would even be a WarGames this year: