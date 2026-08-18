Raquel Rodriguez is looking forward to WWE bringing Survivor Series: WarGames to her home state of Texas later this year.

During a new interview with ESPN Houston, Rodriguez discussed the upcoming Premium Live Event and called Survivor Series her favorite show on WWE’s calendar. She also made it clear that she feels right at home inside the WarGames structure.

“The most iconic-I mean, this has to be hands down my favorite PLE. Put me in a cage any day, and especially in a War Games cage where you have two rings in there, there’s just so much room to play. There’s so many different options and ways that you can beat your opponent. It’s always so exciting.”

Rodriguez is particularly excited about Survivor Series taking place in Houston, noting that she expects a memorable atmosphere from the Texas crowd.

“Honestly, I can’t wait. I can’t wait, especially because we’re going to be back home in Texas, back home in Houston, and I just know that the crowd is going to be insane. The energy is going to be insane. It’s going to be a very epic Survivor Series.”

She also looked back at last year’s event, where she delivered a Tejana Bomb to John Cena, and teased potentially doing it again this year.

“I mean, last year was pretty epic because I did Tejana Bomb John Cena, as you said, lifted him up over my head and then slammed him straight down into the floor. But this year, like, you know, if that happened last year, imagine what’s going to happen this year. Imagine who I’m going to pick up and slam down this year. Maybe John Cena again if he wants some.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rodriguez discussed her background in basketball and revealed that she once had aspirations of reaching the WNBA. She explained that wrestling was always part of her life through her father, but basketball eventually became another passion.

“My dream started when I was probably- the day I was being born, actually, in Houston, Texas, right here in Harris County. My dad went out to go work a wrestling show because my dad also was a wrestler. So him and his tag partner had a show that night, I was actually born here in Houston, Texas. This might be a full circle moment for me, guys, the Survivor Series. But I’ve always had the passion and the dream to wrestle.”

Rodriguez recalled discovering basketball through the Boys and Girls Club in Harlingen, Texas, and quickly realizing that her height could give her an advantage on the court.

“But then, I started to play basketball. I joined the Boys and Girls Club in Harlingen, Texas, and I really fell in love with the sport, and I really fell in love with the fact that it was something that I could use my height to my advantage of, basically. I was like, ‘oh, I’m tall. I’m going to be good at this,’ and so I just made sure that I kept training.”

That ultimately led Rodriguez to college basketball, with the WWE star revealing that she once hoped to take her career even further.

“You know, I really wanted to play college basketball. I even had aspirations of being in the WNBA at one point. But college basketball really taught me a lot about being self-sufficient, being responsible for my own actions, for taking care of my body, for taking care of my health.”