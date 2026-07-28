Raquel Rodriguez overcame more than just Sol Ruca on the July 27 episode of WWE Raw, leaving the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California with the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship despite suffering a legitimate broken nose during the match.

The championship bout served as the final match of the evening before the show’s closing Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins face-to-face segment. Rodriguez came out aggressively, taking the fight to the defending champion from the opening bell, but Ruca answered with her trademark athletic offense, connecting with a standing moonsault and later a spectacular dive to the floor before the action spilled into a commercial break.

Back from the break, the two continued to trade momentum. Ruca scored several close near falls, including after a top-rope DDT, while Rodriguez repeatedly used her power advantage to halt the champion’s rallies. During the contest, Rodriguez was visibly bloodied after suffering what was later confirmed to be a legitimate broken nose, but she continued the match.

The closing moments quickly descended into chaos as Roxanne Perez appeared to distract Ruca, followed by Liv Morgan making her way to ringside. WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY ran out to even the odds, but Morgan intercepted her and sent SKY into the barricade as the ringside area erupted.

Ruca attempted to put Rodriguez away with the Sol Snatcher, but Rodriguez countered the move, caught the champion in mid-air and delivered the Tejana Bomb for the three-count.

With the victory, Rodriguez became the new WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion. She celebrated with the title after the match while sporting her visibly broken nose, capping off a hard-fought championship victory.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 7/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.