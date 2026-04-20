Raquel Rodriguez had a good time on the set filming the new “Trouble” music video with fellow Judgment Day member Liv Morgan.

During an interview with The Sportster, the women’s wrestling star spoke about filming the new music video, which ended up turning into a live stage performance at WrestleMania 42 for Morgan.

“I always knew I’d make a cameo in a music video,” Rodriguez said. “I just always knew it. I was like, someday I’m going to be a part of someone’s music video, and so it was really cool to be on set and to be a part of that and to just see that happening and the experience for it, and even doing a little pop star training with her one of those days.”

Rodriguez continued, “I have to say, I’m a really good dancer. I’m not going to show you guys anything right now because obviously that’s not how this works, all right?”

Also during the interview, the WWE Superstar spoke about wanting a “powerhouse” showdown between herself and Nia Jax.

“Nia Jax,” she said when asked who she would like to share the ring with at WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia next year. “Powerhouse match. Watch us break the ring. I think we could do it.”