Raquel Rodriguez believes the close-knit bond between Judgment Day members is a major reason the faction has remained successful in WWE.

Rodriguez joined Judgment Day in the fall of 2024 following the departures of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. She later reunited with Liv Morgan, with the pair capturing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships the following February.

Speaking with the San Antonio Express-News, Rodriguez discussed what the group means to her and said that regardless of which combination of members appears together, fans will always get the same Judgment Day energy.

“This group means so much to me, honestly. We are family. We are family,” Rodriguez said. “And especially after this weekend, we didn’t have little Roxy with us on the South America tour and we didn’t have Dominik with us either, but me, JD, and Liv, whether it’s us three, whether it’s me, Liv, and Roxanne, or me, Dominik and JD, it doesn’t matter which small group of Judgment Day you’re going to get, you’re always going to get the full Judgment Day energy.”

Rodriguez credited that family mentality with keeping the faction together through its various lineup changes.

“I think that’s what keeps us so strong and what keeps us together is we all have that mindset that we are familia,” she continued. “We have that mindset that we have each other’s backs forever, no matter what.”

Rodriguez also jokingly pointed to Finn Balor’s removal from the group as something that brought the remaining members even closer.

“We had to kick Finn Balor out together. That was a real trauma bonding moment for all of us,” Rodriguez said.

Ultimately, Rodriguez believes the group’s loyalty to one another has been the key to its longevity, going so far as to call Judgment Day the strongest faction in WWE history.

“I just think that we are the longest reigning faction and we are the strongest faction in WWE history because of our mindset and our love for each other and because we’re family.”