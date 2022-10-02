WWE star and former NXT women’s champion Raquel Rodriguez recently sat down with the Under The Ring podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on the WarGames match type and how she hopes to be involved at this year’s Survivor Series. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls WarGames her favorite match stipulation:

“It is my favorite. It is absolutely my favorite. I am a two-time WarGames champion, I just want to throw that out there because I feel like I have some good experience under my belt. I would love to be in this year’s WarGames. There is so much action in two rings that are next to each other and then the cage and the weapons that get involved and you don’t know who’s going to get called in first.”

On Dakota Kai:

“Speaking of Dakota Kai again, she is the absolute athlete of WarGames. She has literally started all three in a row and has gone until the very end. That girl just goes, and that’s what I really appreciate about Dakota, is that she is an absolute athlete. I’m excited about this year because if we get to be on opposing sides again, I can’t wait to stuff her in another trash can. Or if we are on the same side, who knows? I would definitely love to be a part of this year’s WarGames, 100%.”

