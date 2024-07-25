An update on former NXT women’s champion Raquel Rodriguez.

The WWE star has not wrestled since February due to her battle with with Mast cell activation syndrome, which she was diagnosed with earlier this year. In March WWE pulled Raquel from the active roster, but it looks like she’s nearing a return.

PW Insider reports that there has been internal talks of adding Raquel back into the mix. No exact timetable has been given at this time.

That’s not all. Insider also reports that Elijah Holyfield, son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, will be present at the WWE tryouts on SummerSlam weekend. Holyfield has played on several practice squads in the NFL, including for the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Carolina Panthers.