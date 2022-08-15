WWE star and former NXT women’s champion Raquel Rodriguez recently spoke with TMZ Sports about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on Triple H being in charge and how excited she and the women’s roster is for the new regime. Highlights from the interview are below.

How excited she and other female stars are for the future now that Triple H is in charge

“It’s amazing, we’re all very excited. I know I can vouch for probably most of the women on the roster who are just excited about the possibilities of having more match time, new opponents, really mixing it up on the roster, and really getting the unexpected.”

On her coming up with Triple H through her time in NXT:

“I think also coming up to NXT with him, there’s more of a comfortability with us of being able to approach him in that sense and bring up our ideas if we do have any.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)