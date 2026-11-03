Raquel Rodriguez recently reflected on her experience working alongside John Cena in WWE, revealing what she learned from the legendary performer while also discussing several potential dream matches.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Rodriguez looked back on her involvement in Cena’s storyline with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, which included an opportunity to share the ring with ‘The Never-Seen 17’-time world champion at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

For Rodriguez, the experience represented a full-circle moment in her career.

“I started to really grow and learn from John Cena and see how he worked and his amazing trajectory with WWE and everything that he was able to accomplish, and then being put in the Judgment Day, and suddenly getting this moment of getting to be in a storyline with him and Dominik, and having an actual moment on a PLE with John Cena, all of that was just very, very mind-blowing. It’s crazy to like try and look back to that day and remember every single moment, but I do remember every single moment I had with him, from getting to learn under his wing, from getting to hear his thoughts, and even getting to pick him up in a Tejana bomb and slap him down-that was so cool! Oh my gosh, it was so full circle for me, and I was just very, very grateful that I got to be in that situation.”

Rodriguez went on to explain that one of her biggest takeaways from Cena was his ability to connect with audiences and recognize the importance of individual moments during a match.

“It’s really getting to conversate with him, was more about the moments and feeling the crowd and listening to the audience. And that’s what I really took away from that, watching him work in the ring with Dominik and taking in the audience the best I could while being out there and being present and just feeding off of those moments,” said Rodriguez. “And I feel that’s helped me so much from playing with the crowd in live events to going on to Raw and SmackDown and just having the best time of my life out there and still fighting with the crowd.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Rodriguez was asked about potential dream opponents, naming several notable figures from WWE’s women’s division history.

“There’s so many. I think I would have a banger with Lita. I think I would have an amazing match with Victoria. For sure, I love watching her work. She’s amazing. So ahead of her time. Mickie James too,” said Rodriguez. “Getting to work with Trish Stratus was such a great moment for me too. That felt like a moment. I would love to work Chyna, of course. You know, that’s definitely one that I’ve always wanted to work. And Beth Phoenix.”

She continued by explaining how different opponents would allow her to showcase different aspects of her in-ring abilities.

“I would love to do, just to have those different variety of matches. If I could have a big man, little man with Lita, and then a big man, big man with Beth Penix, my career, my journey would be set.”

The discussion eventually turned to AJ Lee, whose return to WWE has opened the door for potential first-time matchups with members of the current women’s roster.

Rodriguez expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of facing Lee, while praising the continued evolution of women’s wrestling.

“Watching her comeback and have her comeback moment was, I feel really honored and blessed to have been there to witness every single milestone that she hit with CM Punk there, with all the girls there, and with coming to a different locker room,” she said. “It just felt very special. I would love to work AJ. It (AJ Lee’s return) shows that age is not a factor. It shows that experience doesn’t have to be too much of a factor either. It really shows that if you are two women creatively coming in that want to pursue and make something magical and great, you can definitely do it. And there’s really nothing that holds women back these days. I mean, look at the entire women’s roster. We’re great. We’re really great. Women’s wrestling is insane these days.”

Also during the interview, Raquel Rodriguez revealed a scrapped WWE romance storyline that almost happened during her early days with The Judgment Day.