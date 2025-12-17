Raquel Rodriguez is currently being evaluated following a scary moment on Monday Night Raw that led to WWE taking precautionary action.

Rodriguez challenged Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship on the broadcast, but the match was derailed when Nikki Bella interfered, shifting the focus away from the title bout.

The situation escalated quickly in the post-match chaos, as Bella sent Rodriguez head-first into the steel steps at ringside.

The impact was significant, with Rodriguez’s head visibly colliding with the metal.

After the show went off the air, Rodriguez shared the aftermath on social media, revealing a noticeable and painful-looking “goose egg” on her forehead.

An update on her status was provided by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live at F4WOnline.com.

According to Alvarez, WWE placed Rodriguez in concussion protocol strictly as a precautionary measure.

“Raquel hit those steps hard, and she had this giant freakin’ goose egg on her head,” Alvarez said. “Yeah, concussion protocol, which does not mean, by the way, that she has a concussion.”

Alvarez added, “Any time you get any sort of head injury, and you get the goose egg, they put you in concussion protocol just to make sure you’re okay.”

Despite the injury, Rodriguez made it clear she isn’t backing down. In a post-show promo, she directly addressed Nikki Bella and vowed retaliation.

“My head is throbbing,” Rodriguez said. “But Nikki Bella is going to pay for this.”

For now, there is no official word on whether Rodriguez will miss any in-ring time as a result of the incident.

WWE is expected to continue monitoring her condition closely before making any decisions regarding her return to action.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Raquel Rodriguez continue to surface.

