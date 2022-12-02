Raquel Rodriguez is reportedly not injured after all.

As we’ve noted, Rodriguez was attacked backstage on last week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Shotzi later said Rodriguez suffered a broken arm and dislocated elbow in the attack, and aggravated the injury during their loss to Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez was seen wearing an arm brace on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show, and did not accompany Shotzi to the ring for her loss to Rousey as Michael Cole said she was not medically cleared to compete. WWE then announced that Rodriguez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Raquel is not legitimately injured. The current injury is “purely storyline,” according the report.

It was noted that Rodriguez is set to still sell her injuries on tonight’s SmackDown, complete with the arm brace she’s been wearing.

As seen in the Twitter video below, Rodriguez also sold the injury for DraftKings’ Jared Carrabis in a video filmed with other WWE Superstars backstage at Survivor Series.

There’s no word yet on when Rodriguez will be back in action, but we should have a better idea after tonight’s SmackDown.

Rodriguez still has not publicly commented on her status as of this writing.

Which Superstar imitated their favorite baseball players’ stance the best? ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/SId43VJtns — WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2022

