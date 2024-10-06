Liv Morgan entered WWE Bad Blood 2024 as the WWE Women’s World Champion.

And she left the same way.

But she didn’t do it alone.

With Dominik Mysterio inside of a Shark Cage hanging above the ring, one he ended up escaping mid-way through the bout, Morgan was on her way to certain defeat at the hands of Rhea Ripley, when out of nowhere, a WWE Superstar made their return.

Raquel Rodriguez, the former tag-team partner of Morgan, made her comeback from injury at WWE Bad Blood 2024, laying out Ripley and helping Morgan get the win to successfully retain her WWE Women’s World Championship.

