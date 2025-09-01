Raquel Rodriguez has friends in high places.

During a recent interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK, the women’s wrestling star and member of The Judgment Day faction spoke about The Undertaker helping out more behind-the-scenes lately, as well as some messages she has received from another WWE legend.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker helping her and others more lately: “Undertaker’s really stepped up, and he’s been giving a little bit more of his time and advice and his knowledge to everyone in the business, including myself.”

On getting messages from WWE Hall of Fame legend Kevin Nash with advice: “Kevin Nash has been so gracious since the comments, and I think he really took my response in a very nice way as well. He’s been nice enough to message me here and there and give me a little couple of tips about videos and matches that he’s seen. So I know he’s watching the product. I know he’s watching me, and that makes me feel good, because he’s out there to want to make me better. I am the bigger person. I am the more dominant one. If Kevin Nash thinks that I need to work on that more, I mean, absolutely, I definitely will. He’s a man who’s made money in this business. You know what? I mean, he’s made a name for himself. And so why wouldn’t I take that advice and run with it?”