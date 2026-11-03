Raquel Rodriguez believes WWE missed an opportunity to explore a potential on-screen romance involving herself and former Judgment Day member Carlito.

During a recent appearance on the Insight podcast, Rodriguez discussed her interactions with Carlito during his time with the faction, revealing that the two had occasionally talked about where their flirtatious storyline might eventually lead.

While there were never any firm plans discussed publicly, Rodriguez admitted she had hoped WWE would eventually give the pairing a proper payoff.

“Carlito almost got me a couple times too when he was trying to butter me up, whatever it was…. I think we were trying to see where it was going to go. I did wish that we would have had a moment of a final date or something that would have been fun.”

When asked whether the possibility had been discussed behind the scenes, Rodriguez confirmed that it had come up occasionally.

“A little bit. Yeah, just brought up here and there between us. But yeah, I think that would have been kind of fun.”

Rodriguez also reflected on the comedic contributions of Carlito and R-Truth during their respective interactions with The Judgment Day, particularly their efforts to make fellow performers break character on television.

Although she managed to maintain her composure for the most part, Rodriguez acknowledged that both veterans regularly kept everyone entertained backstage.

“No, they’ve gotten a smirk out of me, and that’s about it. I’m pretty good at holding it together, but they’re so funny, like on and off. There’s not a moment that I can think of with either one that I was not smiling or laughing or having a good time. They’re just such great energy, and I just wish they were always around. I wish R-Truth would try to join The Judgment Day again.”

Carlito returned to WWE at Backlash 2023 before eventually becoming associated with The Judgment Day. His second run with the company ultimately came to an end without the potential romantic storyline receiving any significant follow-up.

The former WWE United States Champion has previously indicated that he holds no hard feelings regarding how his latest stint with the company unfolded.