Raquel Rodriguez is ready for a showdown with Bianca Belair.

The former NXT Women’s Champion discussed her desire to step into the ring with the EST during a recent interview with Love Wrestling, where she hyped up the powerhouse vs. powerhouse dynamic the matchup could have. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says a one-on-one matchup with Belair would be a dream for her:

I’ve just been saying that that would be one of my dream matches. I’ve yet to have a moment where I’ve been able to step into a ring with Bianca across from me as my sole opponent. This would definitely be a first for both of us, and who wouldn’t love a powerhouse [versus] powerhouse match? You know what I mean?

Thinks that win or lose, she’ll learn a lot from the match:

I would love to step into the ring with the EST, because win or lose, there’s something to learn from that match. There’s something to gain from that match. I want that knowledge. I’m hungry for more. I know I’m one of the newer girls on the block here, but trust me, I’m ready to go and I’m ready for whatever they’re willing to throw at me.

Rodriguez’s WrestleMania Hollywood plans have yet to be determined. Check out the full interview below.

