Raquel Rodriguez is ready for her first WWE Royal Rumble matchup.

The former NXT women’s champion discussed this topic during her appearance on The Bump, where she revealed that most of her family will be at the event cheering her on and that she is extremely grateful to have such a wonderful support system. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she is feeling quite nervous for the Rumble:

I’m feeling everything: nerves, excitement. Yeah, [I’m doing] my nervous dance. This is what I do when I get excited. I’m feeling everything because it’s my first-ever Royal Rumble, the first one I’ll be participating in. And it’s in San Antonio, which is just a couple hours north of where I grew up and where I was raised, so my whole family is going to be here. My cousins are going to be here. My teammates are going to be here. My coaches are going to be here.

Shares the conversation she had with her father about the Rumble:

He said, ‘I’m not going to cry now. I’m saving all the tears ’cause it’s the first time I’ll see you on one of them big shows.’ So, it definitely adds to the pressure for sure.

Talks support system:

I’m so humbled by [the support], so it’s actually given me a lot of excitement for the Rumble because I’m just so excited to get to Saturday, but I know that once we get there, it’s just going to fly by.

